Vicky Kaushal Calls Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Easy Actors As They Reunite For Love And War

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal is currently riding high on success and has an exciting lineup of films ahead. Among them, the most anticipated is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, where he shares the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky opened up about his experience working with the two powerhouse performers and how collaborating with Bhansali is a dream come true for him.

Talking about reuniting with Ranbir and Alia after Sanju and Raazi, respectively, Vicky expressed his admiration for his co-stars. He shared, “We have just started working on the film. I have great comfort in working with Ranbir and Alia. This is my second film with both of them after Sanju and Raazi. They are very easy actors, incredibly talented, and so it’s fun on the sets.”

The camaraderie between the three actors has already excited fans, as Love and War marks their first collaboration as a trio in a Bhansali magnum opus.

Vicky Kaushal also spoke about his experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, calling it a “dream come true” moment in his career. He mentioned how much he has already learned from the legendary filmmaker, hinting that the journey of making Love and War is going to be an enriching one.

“I can’t reveal anything about the film, but I am really looking forward to Chhaava and Love and War.”

While Love and War is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films, Vicky is also gearing up for his historical drama Chhaava, where he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. With such diverse and promising projects lined up, 2024-25 is shaping up to be an incredible phase in his career.

As fans eagerly wait for more updates on Love and War, Vicky’s latest comments have only heightened the excitement for this cinematic spectacle.