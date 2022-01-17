Vicky Kaushal drops pics in shark hoodie, fans ask, 'you took it back from Katrina?'

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal kickstarted the week with a series of energetic pics from the sets of his Indore shoot and shared them on Instagram. What caught the fans' attention was his hoodie. Can you guess why? Well, the hoodie was seen being worn by Vicky's wife Katrina Kaif as well in 2020.

It has now made its social media comeback two years later and fans are ecstatic, asking Vicky if Katrina finally returned his hoodie back to him. While one fan wrote, "This hoodie, U took it back from her??", another commented, "Wife ne ye jacket wapas kardiya kya?"

Take a look at his post:

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif shared a couple of beautiful selfies from her hotel room in Indore and fans went absolutely crazy for them. The actress looked super cute as she posed for the camera in a red shirt and open hair.

While in all the selfies Kat was looking at the camera, in the third picture she was caught looking on the side. Fans speculated that she was probably looking at her hubby Vicky in that picture.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an extremely private, intimate ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. Soon after their gala wedding, the duo jetted off to the exotic island country of Maldives for their honeymoon.

On the work front, she has Merry Christmas with Sriram Raghavan and a few portions of Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Salman Khan to be completed.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently shooting for ‘Mimi’ director Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan.