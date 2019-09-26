Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor turn brand ambassadors for Reliance Trends

New Delhi: Reliance Retail's Trends, the apparel and accessories speciality chain, has announced Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassadors.

“I am very excited and happy to be associated with India’s largest apparel destination Trends, as the face of the brand across India. I loved the Trends line of clothing that I donned - be it their range of Men’s Smart Casuals or their Ethnic Wear. All of these are cool and trendy.

The Trends brand thought of ‘Get them Talking’ has a very strong connect with me and I believe it will have an equally powerful connect with the Indian audience. I loved being a part in the new Festive TV Commercial of Trends.

When you wear Trends, you are sure to make a lot of heads turn. So head to Trends; wear the latest in fashion and you can GET THEM TALKING.”, said Vicky.

Speaking about her association with the brand, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Fashion and Trends go hand in hand and Trends is a brand which is widely accepted, is visible and loved by consumers across India. They have great fashion at affordable prices; the scale gives the brand an added edge. No wonder, being India’s largest apparel destination, Trends is where you would get the best of anything on Trend, in the world of Fashion. I loved the range of Festive Women’s Indian Wear that I donned in the Trends Festive TV Commercial and I am happy to be the face of the brand. When you wear Trends merchandise that are always fashionable, you are sure to spark conversations and get people talking’’.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Vipin Tyagi, Business Head and COO, Trends said, ‘’Trends today is India’s largest apparel destination serving the latest in fashion to a vast majority of Indians. Being the biggest and the fastest growing Retail apparel retail chain in India, one of our key brand objectives was to establish a strong connect with the youth across the country. In Vicky & Janhvi we have two popular talented Bollywood youth icons, who have an extensive following amongst the millennials and the youth of India and Trends is happy to be associated with them.

The 2019 National Film Award winner and the extremely talented actor Vicky Kaushal along with the charming, very promising actor Janhvi Kapoor are both expected to grow as mega stars in the near future. We believe it would be a Win-Win relationship, for both- Trends and the Bollywood stars’’.