Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif all set for first on-screen appearance together, but there’s a catch!

New Delhi: Fan favourites Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have always wowed their admirers with cute pictures and airport looks, they haven’t done any film together yet. Fans pf the actors are dying to see them together on-screen.

Now, the duo is all set to make their first on-screen appearance together, but it’s not a movie! Yeah, you heard it right! Vic-Kat will not be working together in a movie. In the pictures that are going viral on social media, they can be seen coming together for an advertising commercial. In the pictures that went viral, it was mentioned that they are coming together for ClearTrip advertisement. Excited fans just couldn’t keep calm at the pictures and shared their reaction on the same. “Only true VicKat fan can understand the big deal of these! Clear Trip, you came through bestie!,” a fan commented while sharing the pictures. “Great couple with fantastic chemistry,” commented another user.

See the tweets -

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among the most loved celebrities of Bollywood. They got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2021 with close family and friends. Recently, Vicky Kaushal appeared on the seventh season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ with Sidharth Malhotra, while Katrina Kaif came with ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. They praised each other and spilled the beans on their love life post marriage.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in her kitty along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand, has Meghna Gulzar's ‘Sam Bahadur’ and Vijay Krishna Acharya's ‘The Great Indian Family’ in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.