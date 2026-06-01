Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal shares rare ‘Dangal’ throwback, reveals cameo fans may have missed

Mumbai: Veteran action director Sham Kaushal took a trip down memory lane as he shared a throwback picture from the sets of Aamir Khan's blockbuster sports drama ‘Dangal’. Recalling his brief appearance in the film, Sham took to his social media account and posted a framed black-and-white photograph featuring himself seated among a group of wrestlers, a still from the movie. The picture shared the veteran action director appears to be from a wrestling ‘akhara’ sequence in the 2016 film directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In the picture, Sham can be seen sporting a moustache and dressed in a traditional kurta-pyjama while posing as an ‘akhara guru.’

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Someone shared this photo with me from DANGAL.

I m the Action Director for Dangal. Thanks @niteshtiwari22 for making me do a small role as akhara guru. Rab Rakha. (sic)” One of the most respected names in the Hindi film industry, Sham Kaushal has been working as an action director for over four decades.

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For the uninitiated, he has choreographed action sequences for many acclaimed films including ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Sanju’, ‘PK’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Simmba’, ‘Dunki’ and ‘Animal’.

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Apart from his professional achievements, Sham is also known as the father of actors Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. He is also the father-in-law of actress Katrina Kaif, who married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the actor has emerged as one of the leading stars of his generation with his performances in films such as ‘Masaan’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, ‘Sardar Udham’, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Chhaava’. His portrayal of Major Vihaan Shergill in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Meanwhile, talking about Sunny Kaushal, the actor has carved his own path in the industry with films and series such as ‘Gold’, ‘Shiddat’, ‘Hurdang’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ and ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’.

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