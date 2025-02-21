Vicky Kaushal’s House Maid Removes His Nazar After Watching Chhaava; Actor Says He Is Blessed To Have Her In Life

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal, who is basking in the success of his latest film Chhaava where he played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, recently shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram that has won the internet. In the post, the actor revealed how his house help, Asha Tai, performed a traditional ‘nazar utarna’ ritual for him after watching his film.

The photo shows Asha Tai bending down at the doorstep, performing the ritual to ward off the evil eye, while Vicky looks down with a shy smile. Along with the picture, Vicky expressed his gratitude for her unwavering support over the years.

“Asha Tai has seen me grow… in height and in life, both. Yesterday she saw Chhaava and insisted. Stay blessed, I need to ward off the evil eye for you). This has always been her way of showing love and protecting me from the abundance of it. So happy to have her in my life!”

The post quickly gained traction, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments with love and admiration. Many praised Asha Tai’s gesture, calling it a beautiful example of unconditional love. Some even pointed out that despite his stardom, Vicky remains grounded and values the relationships he has built over the years.

On the work front, Chhaava has been receiving positive responses from both critics and audiences, further cementing Vicky Kaushal’s position as one of Bollywood’s finest actors.

This heartwarming moment is proof that love and blessings from the ones who truly care remain the biggest success in life!