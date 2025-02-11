Vicky Kaushal Says He Is Scared Of Rashmika Mandanna Due To This Reason

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their upcoming film Chhaava, set to hit theaters on February 14. However, Rashmika, who is currently dealing with a leg injury, has been attending promotions despite medical advice, which has even left her doctors frustrated.

In a recent interaction with HT City, when asked about working while injured, Rashmika laughed and said, “I think the doctors are very angry right now.”

Vicky, who has been watching her push through promotions despite her condition, playfully scolded her, saying, “They should be! If you can still go to the gym in the morning and then come here, you shouldn’t be working out. We have to force her to sit on a wheelchair. Warna har jagah yeh (mimics Rashmika limping). There are big films waiting for her to come on set.”

Rashmika then updated fans on her recovery, saying, “It is broken now, what more to talk about it? But it’s healing well, so far.”

During the conversation, Rashmika expressed her deep fascination with cinema, which led to a hilarious reaction from Vicky. He jokingly said, “I’m scared of her.”

Explaining his statement, he added, “What she’s saying about this fascination and everything, she’s being fully honest because she’s that enlightened soul which has gone beyond promotions, beyond the film. Moksh mil gaya hai isko! Toh main isse materialistic duniya mein leke aata hun waapas. Aaja, film aa rahi hai! She’s the wise soul in our team.”

Their fun banter has only increased excitement for Chhaava, a historical drama that promises an epic narrative with their electrifying chemistry. With its Valentine’s Day release, fans are eagerly waiting to see this fresh pairing on the big screen.