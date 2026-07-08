On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is preparing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Announced in January 2024, the romantic drama is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks Vicky's first collaboration with Bhansali. Ranbir Kapoor reunites with the filmmaker after Saawariya, while Alia Bhatt teams up with him again after Gangubai Kathiawadi.