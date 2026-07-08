Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Vicky Kaushal welcomes baraatis at Taarak Mehta actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter Swara's wedding - Viral video

Vicky Kaushal welcomes baraatis at Taarak Mehta actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter Swara's wedding - Viral video

Shailesh Lodha's daughter's wedding: Soon after the wedding videos appeared online, fans reacted warmly to Vicky Kaushal's presence.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 09:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
Vicky Kaushal welcomes baraatis at Taarak Mehta actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter Swara's wedding - Viral video
Image Credit: Instagram: Vicky Kaushal at Shailesh Lodha&#039;s daughter Swara&#039;s wedding

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Vicky Kaushal welcomes baraatis at Taarak Mehta actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter Swara's wedding - Viral video
Vicky Kaushal1 min ago
2
Alpha box office collection15 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202621 min ago
4
(west bengal28 min ago
5
US-Iran conflict46 min ago