New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal's father and veteran stunt director Sham Kaushal recently opened up about a deeply emotional and vulnerable phase in his life when he had suicidal thoughts following a cancer diagnosis.

In a candid conversation on a podcast with Aman Aujla, Sham recalled that during the shoot of the film Lakshya in Ladakh, he suddenly experienced severe stomach pain and was rushed to an army hospital. What was initially thought to be a routine issue turned out to be something far more serious cancer.

He shared that after undergoing a three-hour surgery to remove a suspicious growth from his stomach, doctors informed him that the condition was critical, and they weren’t sure he would survive. It was after receiving this news that Sham, overwhelmed by fear and uncertainty, had suicidal thoughts.

“They informed me in the evening, and at night, I had this wild thought of jumping from the third floor of the hospital where my room was situated. I didn’t make the decision out of weakness, but thought when I have to die anyway, why not now? But I couldn’t move due to the pain post-surgery,” Sham said.

The veteran action director also revealed that in that moment, he hoped give him just 10 more years to live.

“After that night, something changed. I overcame the fear of death. The next morning, I gained the hope that it’s just a matter of a couple of surgeries, and I’ll be alright. That incident changed my entire outlook on life and strengthened my willpower.”

Sham revealed that over the course of a year, he underwent multiple surgeries and tests but remained strong. Thankfully, the cancer had not spread. He credits that difficult phase for shaping his personal and professional journey.

“I asked God to bless me with 10 more years, and today it’s been 22. I met good people, received good work, my kids have done well I grew in life,” he added.

Sham Kaushal’s Work Front

Sham Kaushal is one of India’s most respected action directors, with over four decades of experience in both Bollywood and Hollywood. His debut as an action director was in the Malayalam film Indrajaalam (1990).

In Bollywood, his work includes critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), PK (2014), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Padmaavat (2018), Sanju (2018), and Simmba (2018). He has also worked internationally, notably on the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire (2008).

(If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Suicide is preventable. Please reach out to a mental health professional or call a suicide prevention helpline. In India, you can contact: Sanjivini (Delhi): 011-40769002 (10 AM – 5:30 PM), Sneha Foundation (Chennai): 044-24640050 (8 AM – 10 PM), Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai, 24x7): +91 9999666555)