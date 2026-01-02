Victoria Jones, Daughter Of Actor Tommy Lee Jones, Found Dead At San Francisco Hotel: Report

New Delhi: Victoria Jones, 34, daughter of acclaimed actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead in an upscale San Francisco hotel during the early hours of New Year’s Day, according to a report by the Daily Mail. The discovery has prompted an investigation by local authorities, though the cause of death remains unknown.

Emergency Response at the Fairmont

The San Francisco Fire Department told the Daily Mail that they received a call for medical assistance at 2:52 a.m. on Thursday at the Fairmont San Francisco, a luxury hotel in the city. Emergency personnel performed an assessment upon arrival and pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Actor Arjun Bijlani’s Father-in-Law Rakesh Chandra Swami Passes Away After Sudden Health Emergency: Reports

The woman was found unresponsive, and hotel staff immediately called emergency services; responders performed CPR on-site, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Francisco Police Department and the city’s Medical Examiner also responded to the scene. Authorities have confirmed the woman as Victoria Jones, though they have not yet released further details regarding the circumstances of her death.

Family Background

Victoria was one of two children Tommy Lee Jones had with his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. Their son, Austin Jones, is 42. The couple was married from 1981 until their eventual separation.

Also Read | Who Is Kirti Kulhari's Boyfriend Rajeev Siddhartha? Actress Confirms Dating Four More Shots Please Co-Star In New Year 2026

Jones, widely known for his roles in films such as The Fugitive and No Country for Old Men, has largely kept his family life private. Victoria’s death marks a deeply personal tragedy for the actor and his family.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Victoria’s death. No additional information has been released regarding whether foul play was involved or if the death was due to natural causes.