ALAYA F

VIDEO: Alaya F's Beautiful Dance Moves On Shah Rukh Khan's Mitwa - Watch

Actress Alaya F took to her social media account on Saturday, in sharing a dance video of hers. Going by the steps and choreography, the dance seems to a semi-classical piece.

|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 07:24 PM IST|Source: IANS
VIDEO: Alaya F's Beautiful Dance Moves On Shah Rukh Khan's Mitwa - WatchPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Alaya F took to her social media account on Saturday, in sharing a dance video of hers. Going by the steps and choreography, the dance seems to a semi-classical piece.

Dressed in a black chikankari kurta along with a white palazo, Alaya along with her choreographer is seen dancing to the song, “Mitwa” from the movie “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.”

Alaya F has always come across as a good dancer. Earlier, she had posted her dance videos in the contemporary niche.

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi,, Alaya F ventured into Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

She was lauded for her performance in her first film itself. Post Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya starred in the psychological thriller, Freddy (2022). She was appreciated for her nail biting performance.

In 2023, she starred in Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, a romantic musical. In the same year, she also featured in U-Turn, a horror-mystery that portrayed her as a journalist. Her performance in Srikanth was well received by both critics and audience.

Alaya F enjoys a solid and loyal fan base on Instagram. Through her account on various social media platforms, Alaya offers glimpses into her fitness routines, workouts, food habits, vacations, dance, travel, fashion and much more.

On account of International Dance Day this year, Alaya F had taken to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to the soulful track “Main Tera” from the movie, “Kalank.” Alaya showed off her refined dance skills and captioned it as, “Bringing back this choreography on a song that will always have my heart #InternationalDanceDay.”

The video, as soon as was dropped on social media, went viral. Fans quickly took to the comments section, showering Alaya with praise for her performance.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

