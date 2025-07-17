Vidya Balan Goes Ultra Glam In Latest Avatar, Her Hawt Transformation Is Worth A Dekko!

New Delhi: The powerhouse performer Vidya Balan has once again stunned her fans with a massive jaw-dropping body transformation. Not only has she shed a few kilos, but is looking ultra glam in her latest magazine photoshoot. Her hot new avatar has got fans drooling all over her on social media.

Vidya Balan's New HOT Look

Vidya Balan graced the cover of The Peacock Magazine's July edition, which was shared on social media on Tuesday. Their cover story is titled 'A force to reckon with', featuring the actress wearing a Falguni and Shane Peacock's pink gown with red tint flaunting a plunging neckline. She can be seen with hairstreaks and minimal jewellery - looking absolutely a diva in short hair.

Internet Loves Vidya Balan

Celebs such as Dia Mirza, Elli Avrram, Saba Pataudi among others hailed her look calling it 'stunning'.

One user wrote: Finally someone has done her justice ... She looks stunning ... Another one said: From Kanjeevaram saree look and now this ! Mind blowing, no words

Vidya Balan's Latest Work

The actress was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024) along with Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit. The film, which marked Vidya's return to the franchise. She was also seen in romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also starred Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Vidya Balan's Darastic Weight Loss

Earlier this year, the actress opened up on shedding those extra kilos. In a interview with Galatta India, she said, "All my life I have struggled to be thin, all my life I have dieted like crazy. I have exercised like crazy. Sometimes I would lose weight and then it would come back, sometimes it would not budge. For many years, no matter what I did, my weight was only increasing."

She shared about connecting with nutritional group in Chennai called Amura in Chennai in 2024 and they told her that she suffered from inflammation. The nutritionist put her on what is known as' elimination of inflammation'. She said, “They asked me to stop working out, and I haven’t worked out all year.”