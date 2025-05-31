Vidya Balan’s Spooky Comeback To Kartik Aaryan’s Flight Video Sends Internet Into Laugh Riot

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan recently lit up the internet with a hilarious mid-air exchange that fans can’t stop talking about.

It all began when Kartik Aaryan shared a playful video from a recent flight where he met an air hostess who bore a striking resemblance to Vidya Balan — from her name to her infectious laughter. In the video, Kartik joked, “Hi Vidya, long time... This is Kartik,” as the hostess responded in equally playful spirit, “Hiii Vidya... This is Vidya!”

The moment quickly caught fire online, but what truly stole the show was Vidya Balan’s epic response. Channeling her iconic Manjulika persona from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, the actress shared the video with a caption that read:

“Bachke rehna #RuhBaba…, main har jagah milungi! @kartikaaryan”

Fans immediately recognised the witty reference to her hauntingly memorable role, and social media erupted with laughter and praise for the duo’s off-screen chemistry.

The light-hearted exchange has further fuelled anticipation for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where both actors are set to reunite—Kartik returning as Rooh Baba, and Vidya reprising her spine-chilling avatar.

From 35,000 feet in the sky to millions of screens on the ground, Vidya and Kartik prove once again that their chemistry is truly out of this world.