Vidya Balan Slams Fake AI Video Featuring Her, Urges Fans To Verify Before Sharing - WATCH

New Delhi: Vidya Balan is the latest celebrity to be targeted by deepfake videos circulating on social media. Addressing the issue, she clarified that she has no connection to the manipulated video and is taking swift action to stop its spread.

As fake AI-generated videos continue to flood social media, Vidya Balan has become the newest victim. She firmly stated that the viral video featuring her likeness is entirely AI-generated and does not reflect her views or work.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor took to Instagram and issued a strong statement urging people to verify content before sharing and to stay cautious of misleading information.

Take A Look At The Post:

Vidya captioned the post, "There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic. I have no involvement in its creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse its content in any way.''

Alerting her fans, her statement further reads, ''Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as it does not reflect my views or work. I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content."

However, Vidya Balan is among the many celebrities in the industry who have fallen victim to AI-generated fake content. Some of these videos are used to solicit money, while others attempt to extract personal information under the guise of protection. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh have also been targeted.

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar and horror franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa.