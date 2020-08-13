Vidyut Jammwal extends financial aid to stuntmen

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vidyut came to know that the industry stuntmen weren't remunerated during these tough times. The actor then got in touch with the organisation that manages these "screen warriors". 

Mumbai: Action hero Vidyut Jammwal has donated to help stuntmen of Movie Stunt Artists Association.

He has also urged those who can help to contribute monetarily to these professionals, who have no income over the past months owing to the shutdown of the film industry during COVID-19 lockdown.

Vidyut came to know that the industry stuntmen weren't remunerated during these tough times. The actor then got in touch with the organisation that manages these "screen warriors". He penned a letter addressed to them and made a donation.

"Our stunt artistes need our support and all those who can help please step forward. It is my humble request to everyone, especially my colleagues to donate so that their livelihood is assured. We need to nurture our own generosity for a better world," said Vidyut.

Earlier, the actor had also kicked off an initiative called #GoodwillForGood, which aims at encouraging ideas that can be monetised towards the benefit of empowering entrepreneurs.

