Vidyut Jammwal shows how six people can lift a person with just two fingers

New Delhi: Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who has been named in the '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With' in the world list, has shared a jaw-dropping video showcasing how six people can lift a person using just two fingers.

Vidyut shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, Vidyut is among five more people who is seen lifting a person who is lying on the ground.

He is heard saying: There have to be six people, with a distance of this much (shows through hand gesture) all breathing together.

He captioned the clip, which currently has over 500,000 views on the platform: "6 people..2 fingers each..One breath #kalaripayattu Explain the science."

Vidyut started shooting for the first schedule of his next film titled 'IB 71' directed by Sankalp Reddy on Thursday.

The espionage thriller is based on a true incident of how Indian intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave the Indian Armed Forces the required advantage to face a two-front war.

The film is Vidyut's debut production venture under his banner Action Hero Films in association with T-Series and Reliance Entertainment.