Vidyut Jammwal starrer ‘Sanak’ locks Dussehra 2021 release date on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex!

New Delhi: After announcing the release of ‘Sanak – Hope Under Siege’ on Disney+ Hotstar last week, the makers – Vipul Amrutlal Shah and ZEE Studios have now revealed the release date of the hostage drama, starring Vidyut Jammwal.

Sanak features Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal among others.



Directed by Kanishk Varma, ‘Sanak’ will be releasing on October 15, 2021, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Along with the announcement, the makers have also unveiled a new movie poster featuring a determined Vidyut, holding a baby in one hand and a gun in another.

Expressing his excitement, Vipul Shah said, “I am very happy to announce the date of ‘Sanak’, which we shot under the most difficult circumstances of Covid-19. The sole purpose of putting all the effort was to keep entertaining people and again, as usual, we have tried to take the action a notch higher than the Commando series. I believe that we have achieved it.”



“I hope audiences feel the same way when they see the action and emotion in ‘Sanak’. It will inhabit a very new space in Indian cinema; it's a hostage drama, a genre that has not been explored to its full potential. It would be interesting to see all the action and drama unfold in a hospital under a siege. I am very excited to share this date and looking forward to the film releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. Hopefully, we will get lots of love from the audience,” the producer added.



The movie marks the Bollywood debut of the gorgeous actress Rukmini Maitra, who enjoys huge popularity in the Bengali Film industry.



Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra, ‘Sanak - Hope Under Siege’ is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and will be streaming from October 15, 2021 only on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.