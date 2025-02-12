Vidyut Jamwal At Mahakumbh 2025, Says 'We Should Not Forget Our Culture'

Prayagraj: Actor Vidyut Jamwal is extremely happy to arrive in Prayagraj to witness the spiritual grandeur of Maha Kumbh. Speaking to ANI, Vidyut highlighted the beauty of India's culture and traditions.

"My mother had a dream of taking a holy dip in Maha Kumbh... so I am here...It is a divine place...We are actors, we play several roles but in the end, we all are Sanatani...All the youths should play their responsibilities towards their family, society...The time has come, we should bring back yoga to our culture...Moving towards Western culture is not bad but we should not forget our culture," he said.

Actor Vidyut Jamwal visits #MahaKumbh2025 in Prayagraj



A while ago, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani and other family members arrived in Prayagraj to participate in ongoing Maha Kumbh here.

As per data, 15 days before the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, the total number of sadhus, devotees, Kalpavasis, bathers and householders have already crossed 450 million mark on Tuesday morning.

By 8 am on Tuesday, about 50 lakh devotees took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam, with which the total number of people taking bath at Maha Kumbh crossed 450 million.With two important bathing festivals still left, the number of those taking a bath is expected to go above 500 million.

Prominent people like President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (including the cabinet) have taken a dip in the confluence.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26.