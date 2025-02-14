Viineet Kumar Siingh Opens Up About His Grueling Training For 'Chhaava'

New Delhi: Chhaava premiered today, featuring Viineet Kumar Siingh as Raje’s close confidant, 'Chandogamatya Kavi Kalash'. The actor underwent grueling training to bring authenticity to this epic historical drama.

Viineet shared how he and the rest of the cast dedicated themselves to rigorous preparation to portray the revered Maratha warriors with conviction. From intense physical training to deeply understanding their characters, the effort behind the scenes was immense.

Earlier, the makers had revealed his striking look, heightening anticipation for his impactful performance.

Have A Look At The Post:

Viineet Singh revealed his grueling training and shooting schedule for Chhaava, sharing his experience and dedication to the role. He said, ''I underwent extensive preparations for Chhaava. And they went on for almost 11 months. In that time, we were , trained completely on how to adapt the nuances of a Maratha warrior. I learnt horse riding, sword fighting, stick-fighting and spear-fighting etc. And these training periods also coincided with the shooting for the film.''

Viineet further added, ''You can now say that I am little bit trained in 'shastra vidya'. I love to learn new things. Thanks to films for giviyme these opportunity. Thanks to Laxman Utekar Sir and Maddock Films.''

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava is a period drama that brings to life the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film captures the courageous Maratha ruler’s reign, starting from his coronation in 1681.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film features a stellar cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam.

On the work front, Viineet Kumar Siingh will soon be seen in 'Superboys of Malegaon', where he plays a passionate writer. Set for a theatrical release on February 28, the critically acclaimed film has already garnered praise. Alongside this, he also has 'Jaat' in his lineup.