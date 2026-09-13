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  • /Vijay and Ajith share warm hug at Silverstone as Trisha Krishnan cheers from stands | WATCH

Vijay and Ajith share warm hug at Silverstone as Trisha Krishnan cheers from stands | WATCH

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay sparked a viral moment at the UK’s Silverstone Circuit after flagging off the Michelin Le Mans Cup race and sharing a warm hug with actor-racer Ajith Kumar during an official visit to study international sports infrastructure.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 06:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
Vijay and Ajith share warm hug at Silverstone as Trisha Krishnan cheers from stands | WATCH
Image Credit: ANI

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Vijay and Ajith share warm hug at Silverstone as Trisha Krishnan cheers from stands | WATCH
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