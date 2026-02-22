Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirm wedding in official announcement - Full details

In a heartfelt announcement, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially confirmed their wedding. The couple also revealed that their big day will be known as “The Wedding of VIROSH.”

The announcement marks the first formal confirmation from the duo, putting months of speculation to rest.

A Name Inspired by Fans

In a personal note shared with their followers, the couple explained that the wedding name was not inspired by event planners or family traditions, but by their fans.

Years ago, admirers lovingly combined their names to create the portmanteau “VIROSH.” What began as a fan-coined identity gradually evolved into a symbol of affection and unity.

Sharing their message, the couple wrote:

“Our Dearest loves,

Before we made any plans,

before we chose anything for ourselves-

you were already there.

With so much love,

you gave us a name.

You called us ‘VIROSH’.

So today with full hearts,

we name our coming together in your honour.

We would like to name it-

‘The Wedding of VIROSH’.

Thank you for holding us with so much love.

You are a part of us always.

Biggest hugs and full love!”

By embracing a name gifted by their admirers, the couple has transformed what would have been a private ceremony into a shared celebration with their fan community.

Wedding Venue and Festivities

Earlier reports suggest that the wedding will take place at a hill resort on the outskirts of Udaipur and is expected to be an intimate affair attended by close family members and friends.

According to Siasat.com, the pre-wedding festivities are set to begin with a Haldi ceremony on February 24, followed by a Sangeet ceremony on February 25.

Mumbai Appearance Fuels Buzz

Ahead of the official announcement, Vijay and Rashmika were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, where paparazzi congratulated the actress, further intensifying speculation about their impending nuptials.

Grand Hyderabad Reception Planned

Reports also indicate that Rashmika Mandanna will host a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. The event is expected to see attendance from several prominent celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood.

The reception will reportedly be held at Taj Krishna, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy likely to be among the distinguished guests.