Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna invite PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to grand reception- check viral photos

New Delhi: Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna personally met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite them to their wedding reception. Photos from the meeting have now surfaced online and are going viral.

Pictures of the couple interacting with Prime Minister Modi have been widely circulated on social media. Reports suggest that the meeting took place just a few days ahead of their wedding in Udaipur.

The couple tied the knot according to Telugu and Kodava rituals at ITC Momentos in Udaipur on February 26 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vijay-Rashmika Meet PM Narendra Modi & HM Amit Shah

During their visit, Rashmika and Vijay presented a formal wedding invitation card along with a silver idol of Lord Ganesh placed inside an ornate box to the Home Minister. The couple was seen smiling and exchanging pleasantries with him. Viral pictures also capture Vijay interacting warmly with Prime Minister Modi and gifting him a shawl.

For the meeting, Rashmika opted for a vibrant yellow suit, styled with open hair and minimal makeup, while Vijay wore an ivory Indo-western ensemble. The duo were seen posing at the minister’s office, marking yet another milestone following their wedding celebrations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had extended his congratulations and blessings to the couple through a heartfelt letter addressed to Vijay’s parents.

“It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on February 26, 2026. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion,” the Prime Minister wrote.

A part of the letter further read: “Neither Vijay nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen.”

He added, “May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other’s imperfections, learn from each other’s strengths and journey through life as true partners.”

Meanwhile, Vijay and Rashmika shared their first wedding pictures on Instagram along with heartfelt messages for each other.

An excerpt from Rashmika’s caption read: “My husband! Mr Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like… the man who showed me what being in peace feels like… I could write a book on this man!”

Vijay and Rashmika had been dating for nearly seven years before officially tying the knot, having remained largely tight-lipped about their relationship until their wedding announcement.