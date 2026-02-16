Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding card leaked? Check the alleged date

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have become the centre of attention as wedding rumours swirl. Numerous reports have emerged suggesting that the popular South cinema couple might be taking the next step in their relationship.

February 26: The Rumoured Wedding Date

According to multiple sources, the couple is reportedly set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026. While neither Vijay nor Rashmika has officially confirmed the wedding, reports indicate that they may host a destination ceremony in Udaipur. A grand reception is expected to follow in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Viral Wedding Invite Circulates Online

A wedding reception invitation has been circulating on social media, highlighting the couple's journey together and their desire to celebrate the milestone with close friends and family. Issued on behalf of Deverakonda, the invite mentions the wedding on February 26 and a reception starting at 7 PM. It also expresses gratitude to those who have supported them throughout their careers.

The invite reads in part:

"I am writing to share some special news and to invite you to be a part of a huge moment in our lives. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us. We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. We look forward to celebrating together."

However, the authenticity of this invite has not been officially confirmed by the couple.

Rashmika Maintains Privacy

Back in December, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, when Rashmika was asked to confirm or deny the wedding rumours, she stated:

"I wouldn't like to do either; when it is to be spoken about, we shall."

From On-Screen Chemistry to Real-Life Romance

Rashmika and Vijay first shared screen space in the Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam, which made them one of South cinema's most beloved on-screen pairs. Their chemistry was widely appreciated, and they reunited the following year for Dear Comrade, further fueling fan admiration.