Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna seek blessings at Tirumala Tirupati temple, distribute sweets after wedding

New Delhi: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. The newlyweds began their new journey by offering prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Hyderabad.

On Sunday, the couple visited the temple and distributed sweets among devotees. Several videos from their visit have since surfaced on social media.

In multiple clips, Vijay and Rashmika were seen navigating through the crowd, smiling and waving at fans. Vijay stayed close to Rashmika amid the rush as the couple made their way through the temple premises.

Rashmika looked radiant in a green-and-gold saree paired with sleek gold jewellery. Her dewy makeup and gajra-adorned hairstyle completed her elegant traditional look.

Meanwhile, Vijay complemented her appearance by donning a crisp white kurta set with a red shawl draped over his shoulders. He was also seen thanking devotees and well-wishers during the visit. Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, accompanied the newlyweds to the temple.

Several fans gathered to congratulate the couple and click pictures. While Vijay and Rashmika graciously acknowledged the love and warm wishes, they politely declined photo requests and continued their visit through the crowd.

Earlier, the couple had announced the gesture on social media, writing: "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With mithai and food."

The post further read: "So on March 1st, we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With love, Vijay & Rashmika."

Apart from the Tirumala Tirupati temple in Hyderabad, sweets were also reportedly distributed at temples in Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysuru, Coorg, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai and Puducherry.