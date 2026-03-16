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NewsEntertainmentPeopleVijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share sun-kissed Haldi and Holi moments from their fairytale Udaipur wedding
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share sun-kissed Haldi and Holi moments from their fairytale Udaipur wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna treated fans to vibrant glimpses of their Haldi and Holi celebrations from their February wedding in Udaipur.

|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2026, 08:59 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share sun-kissed Haldi and Holi moments from their fairytale Udaipur wedding(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna continue to treat the netizens with dreamy glimpses from their wedding festivities, which took place in February this year.

On Monday, Rashmika took to her Insta handle and published some fun snippets from their Haldi celebration, which also had a hint of Holi.

The 'Pushpa' actress opted for a green off-shoulder dress with golden embellishments. She completed the look with big golden jhumkas, a mang tika, and complementary bangles, with her hair tied in a ponytail.

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On the other hand, Vijay looked all handsome in a cream kurta and white pajamas.

Along with applying Haldi to the bride and groom as per the ritual, the festivities also included playing Holi with flower petals and colors.

"Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. (sic)," Rashmika wrote the caption.

The 'Animal' actress further disclosed that she ended up winning all the games that day.

"And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI.. even Vijju was Team Bride that day!", added Rashmika.

Also Read | ‘Cocktail 2’: Plot, cast and fees revealed — Is the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer based on a same- sex love story? Who’s the highest-paid?

 

Additionally, Vijay also uploaded some rare pictures of himself enjoying his Haldi and Holi celebration on social media, along with a caption that read, "25.02.26 Haldi day - The morning after a sangeeth celebration that ran late into early hours of morning :)."

"On another day waking up would have been impossible, but we were all up excited to see each other, excited to spend time with my family and friends...And we had lots of water, colour, music and action to keep us all hyper awake," Vijay added.

Vijay and Rashmika tie the knot on February 26 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur.

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