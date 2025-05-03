Vijay Deverakonda Apologises After ‘Tribe’ Remark Sparks Row

Chennai: Clarifying what he meant when he used the word tribe at the pre-release event of actor Suriya's 'Retro', actor Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday said that he had no intention to hurt or target any community, especially Scheduled Tribes and that if any part of his message at the pre-release event was misunderstood or hurtful, he sincerely regretted it.



In a statement, which he shared on his social media timelines, actor Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "It has come to my attention that a remark I made during the 'Retro' audio launch event has caused concern among some members of the public.

"I wish to sincerely clarify: there was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, who I deeply respect and consider an integral part of our country."

Explaining what he meant by his remark, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I was speaking about unity - about how India is one, our people are one, and how we must move forward together.

"In what world would I, while urging us to stand united as a country, deliberately discriminate against any group of Indians - all of whom I see as my family, like my brothers."

"The word "tribe," as I used it, was meant in the historical and dictionary sense referring to a time centuries ago when human society globally was organized into tribes and clans, often in conflict.

"It was never a reference to the Scheduled Tribes classification, which was introduced during colonial and post-colonial India and formalized only in the mid-20th century - not even 100 years ago.

"According to the English dictionary, "tribe" means: "A social division in a traditional society consisting of families or communities linked by social, economic, religious, or blood ties, with a common culture and dialect," Deverakonda pointed out and said, "If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress, and togetherness. I remain committed to using my platform to uplift and unify - never to divide."

The actor's comments come in the wake of a police case filed against him by some of those who took exception to his remarks at the pre-release event.