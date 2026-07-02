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Vijay Deverakonda calls for making sports more lucrative after India’s historic volleyball medal win

Vijay Deverakonda has stressed the need to create better opportunities and financial security for athletes, saying sports must become more lucrative for young players. His remarks come after India’s historic bronze medal win at the AVC Men’s Cup.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda calls for making sports more lucrative after India’s historic volleyball medal win
Image Credit: Vijay Deverakonda, Instagram

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