/Vijay Deverakonda calls for making sports more lucrative after India’s historic volleyball medal win

Hyderabad: Stating that it was time that we gave a push to sports and got our youngsters in the country to play more, actor Vijay Deverakonda, who has been backing young and upcoming talents in the sport of volleyball, has now opined that it was also our responsibility to make sports lucrative for all players in order to secure them a future.
While speaking about his association with volleyball, Vijay Deverakonda recently said, "This is my big reason for being a part of Volleyball and it is time and our responsibility to push sports and get our youngsters in the country to play more and make it lucrative for all players in order to get them a future and recognition because they are extremely talented."
The actor's observation is significant as it comes at a time when the Indian men's volleyball team created history by winning a bronze medal at the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Men's Cup.
Significantly, this was the country's first-ever medal at the tournament. The landmark achievement has sparked conversations around the steady rise of volleyball in India, with many acknowledging the importance of stronger professional ecosystems in helping athletes compete at the highest level.
Over the years, Vijay Deverakonda has been known to support several meaningful initiatives, including Annadanam drives, scholarships for deserving students, and financial assistance to families through the Middle-Class Fund.Extending the same philosophy beyond philanthropy, Vijay Deverakonda has also been actively supporting the growth of Indian sports.
As the co-owner of a volleyball franchise, Vijay Deverakonda has quietly contributed to that journey by backing the sport and encouraging volleyball talent over the years.
Beyond merely supporting a team, Vijay Deverakonda's involvement has always been rooted in his belief that Indian players have the potential to achieve global success when provided with the right platform and ecosystem.
Apart from supporting volleyball, Vijay is also the brand ambassador of the TG20 League, where he continues to encourage emerging cricketing talent.
On the work front, Vijay has an exciting lineup ahead and will next be seen in Ranabaali, VDxShoryuv, and Rowdy Janardhana, further building anticipation for his upcoming releases.
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