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  • /Vijay Deverakonda joins Bonalu festivities in Hyderabad, offers prayers at Mahankali Temple

Vijay Deverakonda joins Bonalu festivities in Hyderabad, offers prayers at Mahankali Temple

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, accompanied by his brother Anand Deverakonda and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, offered prayers at the historic Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple in Hyderabad’s Lal Darwaza during the Bonalu festivities.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda joins Bonalu festivities in Hyderabad, offers prayers at Mahankali Temple
Image Credit: ANI

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