/Vijay Deverakonda joins Bonalu festivities in Hyderabad, offers prayers at Mahankali Temple

Speaking at the Lal Darwaza Bonalu festival, Vijay said, "Happy Bonalu to all. This is the first time I have come to offer prayers to the Goddess. I came along with director Sandeep, and his production house name is Bhadrakali. I sought the blessings of the Goddess and prayed that all your wishes would be fulfilled, and I also prayed for my wishes. I had a good darshan."