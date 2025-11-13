New Delhi: Popular Pan-India actress Rashmika Mandanna's recently released movie 'The Girlfriend' got rave reviews from critics and masses alike. The actress recently attended a success party of the movie but it was her moment with fiance Vijay Deverakonda which went viral.

Rashmika-Vijay Deverakonda's Viral Kiss

Famous celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video of Vijay Deverakonda congratulating Rashmika and as they met he held her hand and kissed her on it. The adorable moment soon went viral on social media and fans couldn't stop commenting on it.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For the unversed, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got engaged privately on October 3, 2025, at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence, with only close friends and family in attendance. Rashmika and Vijay first met on the sets of their 2018 hit film Geetha Govindam, followed by their second collaboration, Dear Comrade (2019).

About their wedding, it is being reported that Rashmika and Vijay are gearing up for a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, scheduled for February 26, 2026.

About The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend is a Telugu-language romantic drama written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, and Anu Emmanuel.