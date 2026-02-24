Advertisement
VIJAY DEVERAKONDA AND RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S WEDDING RECEPTION

Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Hyderabad reception: From Karan Johar to Ram Charan, check out the star-studded guest list

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding reception, was a star-studded gala featuring A-listers from both Tollywood and Bollywood. 

 

|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 12:40 AM IST|Source: ANI
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Hyderabad reception: From Karan Johar to Ram Charan, check out the star-studded guest list(Source: X)

Hyderabad: Stars from the Indian film industry on Wednesday gathered together under one roof to shower blessings on newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at their Hyderabad reception.
 
Actress Neena Gupta attended the ceremony with her husband Vivek Mehra. The two posed with Rashmika and Vijay for a selfie. Interestingly, that picture was shared by Neena's daughter and designer Masaba on her  Instagram post.
 
"Congratulations you gorgeous and (oh so stylish) people. Wish you a lifetime of love, happiness, and good health," Masaba posted.
 
Icon Chiranjeevi arrived at the function in full dapper mode.
 
Nagarjuna Akkineni marked stylish entry with wife Amala Akkineni. Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya was also there.
 
Actor Mrunal Thakur, who shared screen space with Vijay in Telugu-language romantic action-drama film 'The Family Star', too, attended the function to congratulate the couple.
 
She looked elegant in a black saree.
 
Filmmakers Karan Johar, Homi Adajania, and Dinesh Vijan also marked their presence.
 
Actors Rana Daggubati and Kriti Sanon were spotted arriving at the wedding reception as well.
 
Rashmika and Vijay's wedding reception also saw the presence of political leaders such as Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, among others.
 
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members.A few days before they exchanged their vows, the couple met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend a wedding invitation to them. 

 

