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  • /Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali makers break silence on ticket price controversy; Check full details inside

Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali makers break silence on ticket price controversy; Check full details inside

Mythri Movie Makers have denied reports claiming a ticket price hike for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali, calling them false. The makers confirmed that the film will release at standard ticket prices in both Telugu states.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali makers break silence on ticket price controversy; Check full details inside
Image Credit: Instagram and IMDb

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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