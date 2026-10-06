/Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali makers break silence on ticket price controversy; Check full details inside

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Ranabaali has recently been in the news over reports of a possible ticket price hike. However, the makers have now come forward to clear the air and address these rumours directly.
Mythri Movie Makers has flatly denied claims that they'd applied for a ₹50 ticket price bump in Andhra Pradesh. These reports had been doing the rounds for a few days now, gaining traction, but according to the production house, none of it's true. No such request was ever made.
The statement came Monday, posted on X, and it didn't mince words: "completely false," they called it.
Mythri was specific too: no price hike application in either Telugu state, full stop, and they went a step further, reassuring fans that Ranabaali will hit screens at standard ticket rates. A great festive-season watch, they promised, without the extra cost.
There have been reports that we have applied for ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh for #Ranabaali. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false. We have not applied for any ticket price hikes in either of the Telugu States. #Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices, and we are confident that audiences will have a great cinematic experience this festive season. #RanabaaliOnOct16th— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) October 4, 2026
This isn't a random controversy. Ticket pricing's long been a sensitive issue in Telugu cinema, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, where the rules are strict: any price increase needs government sign-off first.
Producers and theatre owners haven't been quiet about their frustrations either. Rising production costs, distribution expenses climbing too, and recovering that investment within these price caps, they say, isn't easy.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period action drama, set from 1854 to 1878. Resistance runs through its core themes, drawing from regional history and folklore for its backbone.
There's another layer of interest here too: it's the third time Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have worked together, following Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).
With the makers putting an end to speculation, fans can now look forward to Ranabaali releasing at regular ticket prices. The film continues to generate excitement, and audiences are eager to see this historical action drama on the big screen.
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