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Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings at Tirupati temple

The Venkateswara Swami Temple, also known as the Tirupati Balaji Temple, is a sacred Hindu shrine located on the Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh. The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 09:53 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings at Tirupati temple
Image Credit: ANI/X grab

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Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings at Tirupati temple
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