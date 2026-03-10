Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna star in Manyavar–Mohey wedding campaign that surpasses Messi–Ronaldo Louis Vuitton post; Here's what makes it unique
VIJAY DEVERAKONDA

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna star in Manyavar–Mohey wedding campaign that surpasses Messi–Ronaldo Louis Vuitton post; Here’s what makes it unique

The Manyavar–Mohey wedding campaign featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has become a global digital phenomenon.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna star in Manyavar–Mohey wedding campaign that surpasses Messi–Ronaldo Louis Vuitton post; Here’s what makes it unique(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been grabbing headlines ever since their marriage. The couple recently appeared together in a new bridal wear campaign for Manyavar and Mohey, which has quickly won hearts online.

The campaign, delivered by Prachar Communications, is being hailed as one of the most remarkable brand campaigns in recent Indian advertising history.

Set to the romantic track “Made For Each Other,” the advertisement beautifully captures Vijay and Rashmika’s chemistry as they appear in elegant traditional wedding attire.

According to Prachar Communications, the entire campaign was executed in less than three days, including conceptualisation and production. The timing of the campaign added to its significance, as the actors had recently tied the knot, and fans were already celebrating the couple across social media.

The campaign soon took the internet by storm. The Manyavar post reportedly set a global Instagram record, amassing 8.1 million organic likes and over 104 million views on a single post.

In doing so, it surpassed the widely discussed Louis Vuitton campaign featuring football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, which many believed would be difficult to overtake.

Within just 72 hours of its launch, the campaign had already crossed 100 million views on Instagram. Early metrics also indicated that it reached over 250 million users, with engagement rates between 7–8 percent, a rare achievement for celebrity collaborations at this scale.

