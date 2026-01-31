Vijay Deverakonda to portray two real-life inspired characters in upcoming films ‘Rana Baali’ and ‘Rowdy Janardhana’

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to impress audiences with two contrasting and powerful roles in his upcoming films Rana Baali and Rowdy Janardhana, both inspired by real individuals and lesser-known true incidents.

Known for his compelling screen presence and memorable performances, Vijay Deverakonda has emerged as one of the most bankable pan-India stars in recent years. The actor will be seen exploring two completely different character arcs across these highly anticipated projects, reaffirming his versatility and commitment to meaningful cinema.

Mad passionate storytellers https://t.co/sAaiIPHzS1 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 29, 2026

In Rana Baali, Vijay reunites with acclaimed director Rahul Sankrityan, with whom he previously delivered the hit film Taxiwaala. The film is rooted in a real story and draws inspiration from an underreported incident, with Vijay portraying a layered and intense character shaped by real-life experiences. The project also marks his reunion with Rashmika Mandanna after their successful collaborations in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, bringing back one of Telugu cinema’s most loved on-screen pairings.

Rana Baali promises scale and grandeur. The film features music composed by the renowned duo Ajay–Atul, adding to its cinematic appeal.

On the other hand, Rowdy Janardhana will see Vijay Deverakonda in a completely different narrative space under the direction of Ravi Kiran Kola. The film, also inspired by a real-life figure, explores another lesser-known incident and presents the actor in a strikingly distinct role, further showcasing his range as a performer.

Both films are deeply rooted in real stories and focus on characters shaped by events that have largely remained under the radar. With strong storytelling at their core, the projects aim to shed light on powerful human experiences while delivering impactful cinema.

Vijay Deverakonda recently took to social media to express his excitement about collaborating with two passionate filmmakers on these projects. He wrote, “Fiercest fellows. Mad passionate storytellers,” reaffirming his dedication to films driven by purpose and emotion.

With Rana Baali and Rowdy Janardhana, Vijay Deverakonda is poised to deliver two compelling performances inspired by real-life narratives, setting the stage for an exciting phase in his career.