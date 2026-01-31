Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012394https://zeenews.india.com/people/vijay-deverakonda-to-portray-two-real-life-inspired-characters-in-upcoming-films-rana-baali-and-rowdy-janardhana-3012394.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleVijay Deverakonda to portray two real-life inspired characters in upcoming films ‘Rana Baali’ and ‘Rowdy Janardhana’
VIJAY DEVERAKONDA

Vijay Deverakonda to portray two real-life inspired characters in upcoming films ‘Rana Baali’ and ‘Rowdy Janardhana’

Vijay Deverakonda is set to portray two powerful, real-life-inspired characters in his upcoming films, Ranabaali (formerly VD14) and Rowdy Janardhana.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 10:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vijay Deverakonda to portray two real-life inspired characters in upcoming films ‘Rana Baali’ and ‘Rowdy Janardhana’(Source: X)

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to impress audiences with two contrasting and powerful roles in his upcoming films Rana Baali and Rowdy Janardhana, both inspired by real individuals and lesser-known true incidents.

Known for his compelling screen presence and memorable performances, Vijay Deverakonda has emerged as one of the most bankable pan-India stars in recent years. The actor will be seen exploring two completely different character arcs across these highly anticipated projects, reaffirming his versatility and commitment to meaningful cinema.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In Rana Baali, Vijay reunites with acclaimed director Rahul Sankrityan, with whom he previously delivered the hit film Taxiwaala. The film is rooted in a real story and draws inspiration from an underreported incident, with Vijay portraying a layered and intense character shaped by real-life experiences. The project also marks his reunion with Rashmika Mandanna after their successful collaborations in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, bringing back one of Telugu cinema’s most loved on-screen pairings.

 Rana Baali promises scale and grandeur. The film features music composed by the renowned duo Ajay–Atul, adding to its cinematic appeal.

On the other hand, Rowdy Janardhana will see Vijay Deverakonda in a completely different narrative space under the direction of Ravi Kiran Kola. The film, also inspired by a real-life figure, explores another lesser-known incident and presents the actor in a strikingly distinct role, further showcasing his range as a performer.

Both films are deeply rooted in real stories and focus on characters shaped by events that have largely remained under the radar. With strong storytelling at their core, the projects aim to shed light on powerful human experiences while delivering impactful cinema.

Vijay Deverakonda recently took to social media to express his excitement about collaborating with two passionate filmmakers on these projects. He wrote, “Fiercest fellows. Mad passionate storytellers,” reaffirming his dedication to films driven by purpose and emotion.

With Rana Baali and Rowdy Janardhana, Vijay Deverakonda is poised to deliver two compelling performances inspired by real-life narratives, setting the stage for an exciting phase in his career.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Epstein files
Prince Andrew photos and Buckingham Palace 'private' dinner invite revealed
tote bags
Everyday Tote Bags For Girls Worth Exploring On Myntra
Healthy eating foods
Healthy Eating Foods That Balance Flavor and Nutrition
School bags
Stylish And Practical School Bags For Girls On Myntra
green beauty
Eco-Conscious Beauty And Skincare Essentials
Strait of Hormuz
Iran live-fire drills in Strait of Hormuz: US issues warning amid tensions
Healthy eating dishes
Healthy Eating Dishes for Guilt-Free Satisfaction
Technology
How Bluetooth affects your smartphone's battery? Tips to save it
IMD rainfall report
India records 31.5 % below-normal rainfall in January, warm temperatures: IMD
Sadab Patel
The Instagram Viral Creator Winning Hearts As India’s ‘Funny Reaction Boy'