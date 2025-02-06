Vijay Deverakonda Trolled For Not Helping Injured Rashmika Mandanna As She Uses Walker To Walk; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship, once shrouded in secrecy, has now become a topic of much discussion among fans and media alike. The rumoured lovebirds were recently spotted together, but this time, what caught everyone’s attention wasn’t just their presence but the fact that Rashmika was still recovering from a leg injury.

In a viral video, Rashmika can be seen walking with the help of a walker, while Vijay Deverakonda walks ahead of her, seemingly unaware of her struggles. The video quickly made its rounds on social media, sparking a debate among netizens. Many fans and followers of the duo began trolling Vijay for not offering a helping hand to his alleged girlfriend, especially in such a vulnerable moment.

The video painted a picture of Vijay walking ahead while Rashmika, though managing to walk with the support of the walker, appeared to be struggling to keep pace. The moment ignited criticism from those who felt Vijay was not being a caring boyfriend. Some even took to social media to question his concern for Rashmika’s wellbeing, calling him “ignorant” and “unthoughtful.”

However, there were others who came to Vijay’s defense, arguing that the actress was managing well on her own and didn’t necessarily need help. Supporters pointed out that Rashmika’s confident stride with the walker suggested that she was independent and didn’t require assistance at that particular moment. Many also felt that the criticism towards Vijay was unwarranted and that the situation was being blown out of proportion.

Rashmika, who has been recovering from the injury, has also shown incredible professionalism despite her condition. Recently, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Chhava, Rashmika made headlines for attending the event in a wheelchair. The actress was praised for her determination to fulfill her professional commitments, and her dedication was widely hailed by fans and colleagues alike. Despite her injury, Rashmika’s positive spirit and commitment to her work have inspired many, proving that nothing can stop her.