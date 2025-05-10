Vijay Deverakonda Turns Birthday Into Tribute: Dedicates RWDY Proceeds To Indian Armed Forces

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his birthday this year with more than just cake and fanfare — he transformed it into a gesture of patriotism and gratitude. In a move that has resonated deeply with fans and citizens alike, the popular star announced that a portion of proceeds from his fashion label RWDY will be donated to support the Indian Armed Forces.

Taking to social media, Deverakonda shared a video message outlining his initiative. Alongside his annual Deverakonda Birthday Truck — a mobile celebration that hands out free ice creams in Hyderabad and surrounding areas to beat the summer heat — he introduced a campaign to give back to the bravehearts of the nation.

“Not just made in India, made for India,” the actor wrote. “For the next few weeks, a portion of all RWDY sales will be dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces. Jai Hind. Yours, Vijay.”

Emphasizing that this year’s birthday is “not just about celebration, but about spreading joy,” Deverakonda’s gesture comes at a time of heightened national sentiment due to ongoing border tensions.

In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Deverakonda gave fans more reasons to celebrate by announcing a trio of major film projects. Leading the slate is VD14, a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan and jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series. The film's first-look poster shows the actor in a meditative yet intense avatar, generating significant buzz.

Also revealed was SVC 59, under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, promising another gritty performance from the star. Meanwhile, anticipation continues to mount for Kingdom (Samrajya) — an action-packed spectacle that has already teased fans with a gripping teaser and Deverakonda in a commanding new role.

By blending purpose with promotion, Vijay Deverakonda has once again demonstrated why he’s not just a star on screen, but a beloved public figure off it — using his influence to celebrate, uplift, and give back.