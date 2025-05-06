Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda Urges Tilak Varma To Create Dance Reel To 'Kingdom Hridayam Lopala'

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his rugged charm and magnetic screen presence, recently swapped the film set for the pickleball court in a lighthearted face-off with Mumbai Indians’ cricketer Tilak Varma. The actor, whose upcoming film Kingdom is already making waves with his intense look, brought the same competitive spirit to the game—making it more than just a friendly match.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 06, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda Urges Tilak Varma To Create Dance Reel To 'Kingdom Hridayam Lopala' (Source:Instagram@thedevarakonda)

Ahead of Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 clash with Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, Vijay teamed up with a partner to take on Tilak Varma and his teammate in a “best of three” pickleball showdown. To up the stakes, Vijay promised to don an MI jersey if he lost. But with a 2-1 win, it was Vijay’s team that claimed victory.

In a playful twist, Vijay took to social media to declare his “prize.” Tagging Tilak and fellow MI player Raj Angad Bawa, he laid down his demand: a dance reel to the song Hridayam Lopala from Kingdom. With a cheeky nudge, he asked Tilak to choreograph it, noting the batter’s connection to the lyrics.

"Boys - Below is what I want as my winnings :))

@tilakvarma9 and @rajangad.bawa to make a dance reel to #Kingdom Hridayam Lopala track.
Tilak, you choreograph because you understand lyrics.
And I'll come watch your playoffs in Hyd to cheer for you @mumbaiindians," he wrote.

 

The fun exchange not only delighted fans but added a dose of off-field entertainment to IPL season buzz.
Vijay Deverakonda is turning heads with his powerful transformation in the upcoming film Kingdom (Samrajya). The recently released teaser showcases the actor like never before—exuding raw power, gritty charm, and fierce intensity. With an unrelenting presence and magnetic energy, Vijay commands attention, setting the stage for a performance that promises to be both electrifying and unforgettable.

