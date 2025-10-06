New Delhi: Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda was involved in a road accident on Monday while travelling from Puttaparthi to Hyderabad. The incident occurred near Undavalli in the Jogulamba Gadwal district when his car collided with a Bolero that abruptly turned in front of him.

According to ANI, police confirmed that the accident took place around 3 PM. “Actor Vijay Deverakonda was travelling from Puttaparthi to Hyderabad in a car around 3 pm today when the front-moving Bolero vehicle suddenly turned right, causing his car to collide with the left side of the Bolero. The car sustained damage on the left side, but there were no casualties. Vijay Deverakonda and two others were in the car. He immediately got into another vehicle, and his team filed a complaint with the police for insurance purposes," said the police.

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's car collided with another vehicle in Undavalli, Jogulamba Gadwal district, while he was en route from Puttaparthi to Hyderabad today. His car sustained damage on the left side. However, there were no casualties in the accident.



According to… pic.twitter.com/pV1IAis35S — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actor, along with two others, was in the vehicle at the time. After the incident, he immediately switched to another car. His team has reportedly filed a complaint for insurance purposes.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Engaged To Vijay Deverakonda, But Did You Know She Was Once Engaged To THIS Actor-Director?

A video of the damaged vehicle has since gone viral on social media, showing the extent of the impact.

Take a look:

Breaking News :



VIJAY DEVARAKONDA MET WITH ACCIDENT #VijayDeverakonda's car met with an accident. Near Undavalli in Jogulamba Gadwala district, the Bolero suddenly took a right turn and was hit by Vijay's Lexus model car coming from behind. Vijay Deverakonda was not injured… pic.twitter.com/pbk1OmpJOl — Filmy Bowl (@FilmyBowl) October 6, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda recently made headlines, shortly after widespread rumours suggested that he and actress Rashmika Mandanna had gotten engaged in a private ceremony on October 3, attended by close friends and family.

Photos from the trip showed Vijay wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring, sparking further speculation among fans and media.

Adding fuel to the rumours, Rashmika shared a festive Dussehra post on Instagram around the same time, dressed in a traditional saree and wearing a tilak. Though the post didn’t directly reference any engagement, it was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans.

"Happy Dussehra my loves… This year, I’m feeling extra grateful because of all the love you’ve been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song… Your messages, your excitement, your constant support, you make every moment bigger and happier for me. And I can’t wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions…(sic)," she wrote.

While the couple has never publicly confirmed their relationship or engagement, reports suggest they are planning to marry in February 2026. The two have long been rumoured to be dating and have often been spotted vacationing together, keeping fans curious about their personal lives.