New Delhi: During Coldplay's recent concert series in India, frontman Chris Martin had a playful moment that caught the attention of fans and celebrities alike.

The British band's final performance of their India tour took place in Ahmedabad, where Chris made a lighthearted comment about being from Telangana, which immediately resonated with Indian fans, including actor Vijay Deverakonda.

As the band wrapped up their incredible performances, Martin jokingly addressed the crowd, saying, "Everyone knows that I am from Telangana."

The statement came after he thanked his bandmates for their 29 years of camaraderie and humorously declared that the band was now an "Indian band," with each member hailing from a different part of the country.

Chris Martin went on to identify each band member's roots, noting that bassist Guy Berryman is from Tamil Nadu, while drummer Will Champion is "100 per cent Gujarati" from Ahmedabad.

The playful moment became even more memorable when Chris added, "Everyone knows that I am from Telangana." Vijay Deverakonda shared a portion of the video on his Instagram stories in response to Chris Martin's joke. The actor wrote, "Chris Martin (heart emoji) welcome! Someone needs to make a Podusthunna Poddumeeda X Coldplay mashup."

Podusthunna Poddumeeda is a famous song from the 2011 film Jai Bolo Telangana, which is an anthem of the Telangana movement.

The song was composed by the late Chakri, with lyrics written and sung by the poet Gummadi Vittal Rao. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the film 'The Family Star' and had a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD.