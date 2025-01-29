Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2850332https://zeenews.india.com/people/vijay-deverakondas-fun-reaction-to-chris-martins-telangana-joke-during-coldplay-concert-check-inside-2850332.html
NewsLifestylePeople
VIJAY DEVERAKONDA

Vijay Deverakonda's Fun Reaction To Chris Martin's Telangana Joke During Coldplay Concert - Check Inside

Chris Martin went on to identify each band member's roots, noting that bassist Guy Berryman is from Tamil Nadu, while drummer Will Champion is "100 per cent Gujarati" from Ahmedabad.

|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2025, 11:53 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vijay Deverakonda's Fun Reaction To Chris Martin's Telangana Joke During Coldplay Concert - Check Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: During Coldplay's recent concert series in India, frontman Chris Martin had a playful moment that caught the attention of fans and celebrities alike.

The British band's final performance of their India tour took place in Ahmedabad, where Chris made a lighthearted comment about being from Telangana, which immediately resonated with Indian fans, including actor Vijay Deverakonda.

As the band wrapped up their incredible performances, Martin jokingly addressed the crowd, saying, "Everyone knows that I am from Telangana."

The statement came after he thanked his bandmates for their 29 years of camaraderie and humorously declared that the band was now an "Indian band," with each member hailing from a different part of the country.

Chris Martin went on to identify each band member's roots, noting that bassist Guy Berryman is from Tamil Nadu, while drummer Will Champion is "100 per cent Gujarati" from Ahmedabad.

The playful moment became even more memorable when Chris added, "Everyone knows that I am from Telangana." Vijay Deverakonda shared a portion of the video on his Instagram stories in response to Chris Martin's joke. The actor wrote, "Chris Martin (heart emoji) welcome! Someone needs to make a Podusthunna Poddumeeda X Coldplay mashup."

Podusthunna Poddumeeda is a famous song from the 2011 film Jai Bolo Telangana, which is an anthem of the Telangana movement.

The song was composed by the late Chakri, with lyrics written and sung by the poet Gummadi Vittal Rao. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the film 'The Family Star' and had a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK