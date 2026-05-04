Vijay’s ‘lady luck’? Trisha spotted at TVK chief’s home on her birthday as CM dreams heat up – Romance brewing?

Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026: Leads in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election has put Vijay’s party TVK past the 100-seat mark, and by afternoon the buzz had reached his doorstep. Actress Trisha Krishnan, who is often described as one of the biggest stars in South Indian cinema and whose name has been linked with the actor, visited his home after offering prayers at the Tirumala temple.

With his party edging closer to power, the actor-turned-politician’s residence turned into a hub of celebrations. It all happened on the same day Trisha Krishnan was celebrating her birthday.

Vijay, now 51, is among the most popular actors in Tamil cinema, while Trisha, 43, has built a long career with consistent success. The two have worked together in around five films, including the 2023 release ‘Leo’. Vijay’s personal life came into the spotlight, as his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam was engaged in a legal case related to their separation.

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According to a reports, Sangeeta, in her divorce petition, had accused Vijay of an extra-marital affair, though no name was mentioned. The two were married in 1999 and have two children.

After Vijay publicly announced the divorce, he was seen making appearances with Trisha, which led to speculation about their relationship.

Trisha’s birthday and her visit to Vijay’s home coincided with the counting trends showing the TVK ahead. Reports in some South media outlets have claimed that the two may make an announcement after the election results. However, this claim has not been independently confirmed.

Trisha’s journey in cinema

Trisha was born on May 4, 1983, in Chennai, in a Palakkad Iyer family. She completed her schooling and college education in the city. During her college years, she began modelling and went on to win titles like ‘Miss Salem’ and ‘Miss Chennai’.

In 2001, she took part in the Femina Miss India contest and finished as a finalist, winning the ‘Beautiful Smile’ title. She made her acting debut with a supporting role in the Tamil film ‘Jodi’ in 1999.

In 2000, she appeared in Falguni Pathak’s music video ‘Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye’ along with Ayesha Takia. Initially interested in studying criminal psychology, she changed her plans after director Priyadarshan cast her in ‘Lesa Lesa’ in 2003.

She later entered Telugu cinema with the film ‘Varsham’ in 2004 opposite Prabhas. In the same year, she appeared with Vijay in ‘Ghilli’, which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of that time and helped her gain recognition.

Between 2005 and 2006, Trisha appeared in multiple films, including ‘Thirupaachi’ and ‘Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana’, both of which did well at the box office. Over the years, she has continued to work across Tamil and Telugu films and is counted among the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

Her upcoming projects include ‘Karuppu’, ‘Vishwambhara’ and ‘Ram’.

Bollywood, endorsements and personal choices

Trisha made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with ‘Khatta Meetha’ along with Akshay Kumar, directed by Priyadarshan. The film received mixed reviews but did well commercially. It is her only Hindi film.

Over a career spanning around 25 years and nearly 70 films, she has won multiple awards, including five Filmfare Awards South, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award and a Nandi Award.

She has also been active in brand endorsements and replaced Rani Mukerji as the ambassador for Fanta India. She also took over campaigns earlier associated with Preity Zinta and Asin for other brands. She has endorsed products such as Volini, Joy and Vivel soaps.

In her personal life, Trisha was engaged to businessman Varun Manian in January 2015, but the engagement ended soon after. Speaking to Manorama, she had said, “I ended the engagement because the person I wanted to marry asked me to give up acting. I will only take a break from films when I am pregnant. Even if I don’t get lead roles, I will take up character roles, but I will keep acting for as long as I live.”

In another interview, she had said, “I don’t believe in divorce… I don’t want that kind of marriage. I will marry only when the time is right and I meet the right partner. I want to fall in love, marriage comes later for me.”

Trisha was also in a relationship with actor Rana Daggubati for some time, though the two later went their separate ways and stayed on good terms.

Controversy and response

Recently, Director R Parthiban commented about her at an event, “She should be kept at home for a few days. It would be better if she doesn’t step out right now, because there are a few issues going on at the moment.”

The comment drew criticism.

Trisha responded on social media, stating, “My photo and name were used at the last minute in that event on the suggestion of an assistant. Just speaking into a mic doesn’t make something sensible, it is still foolish. Such comments say more about the person making them than about the one they are directed at.”

The director later issued a public apology.

As Tamil Nadu awaits the final outcome, the day has brought together a political milestone for Vijay and a personal moment that has once again put his equation with Trisha in the spotlight.