Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition in Chengalpattu court

Legal proceedings in the divorce case between TVK chief and actor C. Joseph Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, have been formally adjourned following Sangeetha's decision to withdraw her petition. Sangeetha attended the court proceedings via video-conferencing, during which she officially submitted her reasons for seeking the withdrawal of the case.
The petition was originally filed in February at a court in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, where Sangeetha had sought the dissolution of the marriage on the grounds of irreconcilable differences.
In addition to seeking a divorce, her original plea included requests for alimony and authorisation to continue residing in the couple’s primary residence located in Neelankarai, Chennai.
The case has seen numerous delays over the past several months. Proceedings were previously pushed back when both parties failed to appear in person before the bench.
During prior hearings, Vijay and Sangeetha were represented exclusively by their respective legal counsels, who cited physical attendance difficulties on behalf of their clients. Following a missed court appearance last month, the bench rescheduled the matter for further hearing on August 7, leading to today's resolution.
Sangeetha Sornalingam has largely maintained a low profile over the years, despite her marriage to one of Tamil cinema’s most prominent figures, Vijay.
Born and raised in the United Kingdom, Sangeetha belongs to a Sri Lankan Tamil family. Her father was a UK-based Tamil industrialist.
The couple's story began in 1996 following the theatrical success of Vijay’s hit film Poove Unakkaga. Sangeetha, who was living in London at the time and admired his work, traveled to Chennai specifically to meet the actor and congratulate him on his performance.
Touched by her gesture and sincerity, Vijay introduced her to his family. The bond between the two grew over time, eventually earning the support of both families and leading to their marriage in August 1999.
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