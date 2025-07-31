Vijay Sethupathi Slams Casting Couch Allegations, Says 'Woman Wants Her Few Minutes Of Fame...Let Her Enjoy It'

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, a woman on X (formerly called Twitter) accused Pan-India actor Vijay Sethupathi of sexual exploitation. This led to a lot of speculation on social media. Reacting to the post, Vijay has finally broken his silence.

Vijay Sethupathi Denies Casting Couch Allegations

Vijay told Deccan Chronicle in a statement, "Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can’t upset me. My family and close friends are upset, but I tell them, ‘Let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it. We’ve complained to cybercrime. I’ve faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for seven years. Such targeting has not affected me so far. It never will."

Who Is Ramya Mohan?

The woman, identified as Ramya Mohan on X, deleted the posts from her social media handle within hours of sharing it. However, a screen grab of the tweet is here:

The X user claimed that Vijay had sexually exploited a girl known to her. One of the posts claimed, "@VijaySethuOffl has offered Rs. 2L for 'caravan favours', Rs. 50k for 'drives' and acts like a saint on social media."

Another post stated, "It's insane how some insensitive morons are more focused on questioning the source or blaming the victim than actually acknowledging the truth. This truth hit the family like a storm when they went through her diary and phone chats. This wasn't just some story. This was her life, her pain..."

The user's account, @Ramya_mohan, has since been deactivated.

About Vijay Sethupathi

The National Award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi is known for his work in Tamil films. He was seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, and Katrina Kaif-starrer Merry Christmas. Recently, his film Thalaivan Thalaivii with actress Nithya Menen has released and received rave reviews. He is 47.