Vijay Varma Announces 'New Beginnings' With Hansal Mehta, Stuns In White Kurta At Muhurat Pooja

New Delhi: Vijay Varma has officially announced another exciting project—and this time, it’s with none other than acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Taking to his Instagram stories, Vijay shared a picture of a bouquet and a heartfelt handwritten note from Mehta, simply captioned: “New beginnings.” With just two words, he set the tone for what promises to be one of the most exciting actor-director collaborations in recent times.

The note from Hansal Mehta welcomed the actor on board and hinted at a powerful creative journey ahead.

While the details of the project are still under wraps, the announcement has already sent waves of excitement across the industry and fan circles. Vijay Varma, who has built a reputation for picking unconventional, layered roles, seems to have found the perfect match in Mehta, a filmmaker celebrated for extracting raw, impactful performances.

This collaboration comes at a time when Vijay is at the peak of his game—riding high on critical acclaim from Dahaad, Jaane Jaan, and the Mirzapur series. With Hansal Mehta at the helm—known for landmark projects like Scam 1992, Aligarh, and Shahid—this pairing feels as organic as it is explosive. “New beginnings,” indeed—this one feels like the start of something special.

Adding to the excitement, Vijay recently made heads turn at the Muhurat Pooja of his upcoming project, donning an elegant white kurta. The actor’s effortless style and charismatic presence sparked a wave of admiration on social media, with fans and industry insiders praising his refined traditional look that perfectly balanced simplicity and sophistication.

Known for his intense performances and unique choice of roles, Vijay Varma continues to carve a niche for himself in the Indian film industry. The Muhurat Pooja and his choice of a pristine white kurta exemplified his grounded persona and commitment to tradition, even amidst a packed professional schedule. The look not only resonated with his fans but also reflected his thoughtful approach to both craft and public appearances.

Looking ahead, Vijay’s upcoming lineup includes two highly anticipated projects: Gustaakh Ishq and Matka King. Both films promise to showcase different facets of his acting prowess and are already creating a buzz among cinephiles. As he continues to build an impressive body of work, Vijay Varma’s journey remains one to watch closely—for those who appreciate quality cinema and powerful storytelling.