VIJAY VARMA

Vijay Varma Hilariously Embraces Bruno Mars Comparison Says 'Call Me Brun Maska Now'

Vijay Varma says Call Me Brun Maska Now when compared to Bruno Mars  

|Last Updated: May 30, 2025, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vijay Varma Hilariously Embraces Bruno Mars Comparison Says 'Call Me Brun Maska Now' (Source:Instagram)

New Delhi: In a crossover bollywood actor Vijay Varma recently embraced a playful fan-made comparison with international pop sensation Bruno Mars. A fan page posted a collage featuring striking side-by-side pictures of the two stars, drawing attention to their uncanny resemblance. The edit quickly caught the attention of social media users and Vijay Varma.

Taking to Instagram, the actor reposted the fan collage on his Story and added a caption that’s winning hearts and laughs alike. With his signature wit, he wrote: “Call me Brun Maska now”, cleverly blending Bruno Mars’ name with the popular Mumbai snack, “bun maska,” in true desi style.

The humorous take has only further fueled the buzz around the resemblance, with fans now affectionately referring to Vijay as “Brun Maska.” 

Vijay Varma’s lighthearted response is a reminder of why he’s not just admired for his powerful on-screen performances, but also for his relatability and charming personality off-screen. While his acting credits in critically acclaimed projects like Ic814 Dahaad, Lust Stories 2, and Mirzapur have earned him accolades, it’s moments like these that showcase his unique connect with fans.

Whether it’s acing complex roles or winning hearts with a single witty line, Vijay Varma continues to shine both on and off the screen. For now, the internet can happily call him “Brun Maska,” and he’s clearly loving every bit of it.

