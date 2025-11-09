Vijay Varma Opens Up On Depression, Credits Ira Khan And Gulshan Devaiah For Helping Him Heal

New Delhi: In a candid conversation with actor Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast, Bare by Rhea, actor Vijay Varma has spoken openly about his mental health struggles for the first time. The acclaimed performer revealed that he was diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety, sharing how therapy and yoga played a crucial role in his healing journey.

Feeling Trapped and Alone in Mumbai

Recounting a difficult period in his life, Vijay said, “I was all alone in an apartment in Mumbai. Luckily, I had a small terrace — I could see the sky, be with the elements. Otherwise, I would’ve gone mad. Actually, I did.”

He explained how the constant pressure of chasing work left him feeling isolated and emotionally exhausted. “What happened to me is that pause, that constant running after work, the byproduct is that you become so lonely. I felt very lonely, very afraid and I was like why can’t I move from my couch for four days? What’s going on?”

Support From Ira Khan and Gulshan Devaiah

Vijay also revealed how Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and actor Gulshan Devaiah became his support system during that challenging time.

“At that time, Ira and Gulshan [Devaiah] were like my little support system. Ira was assisting on Dahaad, and we had all become good friends during the shoot. We’d video call each other on Zoom, have dinners — that was our circle. But I kept deteriorating. She was the first to point out, ‘Vijay, I think you need to start moving a little bit.'”

It was Ira who first noticed the signs of depression and encouraged him to start moving again.

“She would do Zoom workouts and make me work out,” he said.

Healing Through Yoga and Therapy

Vijay shared that he initially chose to manage his condition through therapy and yoga, including surya namaskars, rather than medication.

“Eventually, I did speak to a therapist, on Zoom, and I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety… My therapist even suggested medication. I told her, ‘Let me try managing for now, '” he recalled.

The actor credits a combination of physical activity, mindfulness, and professional help for aiding his recovery.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Vijay Varma was last seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Murder Mubarak. He is now gearing up for his next release, Gustaakh Ishq, which is slated to hit screens on November 28.