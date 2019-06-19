Vijay Varma to star in 'Hurdang'

Mumbai: "Gully Boy" actor Vijay Varma has been roped in for Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's next directorial "Hurdang", a love story set in Prayagraj.

"Hurdang" is being touted as a love story set in the backdrop of 1990s, a time when the youth fought for their rights and spent a great deal of time to find self-realisation and had a strong desire to stand up and grab and stand up for the rights.

"I'm looking forward to work with this wonderful team, and can't wait to explore this challenging part. Excited to go back to the 1990s," Vijay said in a statement.

The film, which will go on floors next month, also stars Sunny Kaushal and Nushrat Bharucha.

Vijay is also set to star in Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy", which is his first international project. He will be seen playing the character of Rasheed, a student at Brahmpur University and also an Arabic teacher. The shooting of the series is set to begin this September.