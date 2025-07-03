Vijay Varma Turns Heads At Airport, Jets Off To Sri Lanka In Style For New Project Shoot - WATCH

New Delhi: Vijay Varma continues to surprise both audiences and critics with his unpredictable choices and power-packed performances. Whether it’s intense roles that leave a lasting impression or his effortlessly cool presence off-screen, Vijay has carved a space in Indian cinema that few can claim.

Currently making a buzz on social media with his exciting lineup of upcoming projects, Vijay was spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday sporting a stylish new look—perfect for an airport appearance.

The actor was headed to Sri Lanka to begin the next schedule of his upcoming project. What instantly grabbed attention was his new look - dapper, clean-shaven, and radiating charm. Dressed in a relaxed yet stylish ensemble, Vijay exuded understated confidence as he made his way through the terminal.

Take A Look At The Video:

Known for switching up his style based on the character he’s playing, this airport sighting has fans wondering what’s next from the chameleon performer.

Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Link-up Rumours

Earlier, Vijay Varma made a striking appearance at the Umrao Jaan screening. The star-studded re-release was attended by many big names from the industry.

Talking about the actor’s personal life, Vijay Varma’s link-up rumours with his Ul Jalool Ishq co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh have been making the rounds on social media for quite some time now. Adding fuel to the fire, Fatima’s latest Instagram post has sparked fresh romance buzz between the duo.

The actress shared pictures and a video from Umrao Jaan's special screening. What caught everyone's attention was that the post features Vijay Varma. Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, and Fatima can be seen making goofy faces as they pose for the lens.

Vijay Varma's Upcoming Projects

Vijay Varma will soon be seen in Matka King, a gripping series set in the gambling world of 1960s Mumbai. He also headlines Gustaakh Ishq, which is expected to showcase a softer, romantic shade of the actor.

Adding to the anticipation is his yet-untitled film with acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta, a collaboration that already has cinephiles curious. With back-to-back shoots, a fresh new look, and projects that span across genres, Vijay Varma is going to make his fans awe with his new on-screen avatars.