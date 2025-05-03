Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2894999https://zeenews.india.com/people/vijay-varma-wraps-up-matka-king-shoot-reflects-on-great-journey-see-pics-2894999.html
NewsLifestylePeople
MATKA KING

Vijay Varma Wraps Up Matka King Shoot, Reflects On 'Great Journey' - SEE PICS

Vijay Varma wraps up the shoot of his upcoming series Matka King, reflecting on his immersive journey with the project and expressing gratitude to the crew.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 03, 2025, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vijay Varma Wraps Up Matka King Shoot, Reflects On 'Great Journey' - SEE PICS (Image: @itsvijayvarma/Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Varma has officially wrapped up the shoot for his highly anticipated series Matka King, expressing his heartfelt gratitude and connection to the project in a recent Instagram post. Sharing pictures from his final day on set, the actor wrote, “Matka King wrapped! Never been so immersed in a story/character for this long. It's been a great journey... You'll all get to witness it when it releases on @primevideoin. Big love to the entire crew. Missed you on the last day @nagraj_manjule sir.”

Take A Look At The Post Here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Matka King delves into the world of a gambler rising through the ranks in post-independence Mumbai, promising a gripping and authentic narrative. Vijay’s portrayal of the central character is expected to captivate audiences, showcasing his unique ability to bring both intensity and depth to his roles.

Vijay Varma, known for his breakthrough performance in Gully Boy and subsequent roles in Darlings, Mirzapur, KaalKoot, and IC814, continues to make a mark with his versatile performances. Whether playing twisted characters or morally complex figures, Vijay’s approach to acting has earned him widespread acclaim and established him as one of the most promising talents of his generation.

With upcoming projects like Matka King and Gustaakh Ishq, Vijay is poised for a new chapter in his career, blending mainstream appeal with his commitment to delivering meaningful, impactful performances.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK