Vijay Varma Wraps Up Matka King Shoot, Reflects On 'Great Journey' - SEE PICS

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Varma has officially wrapped up the shoot for his highly anticipated series Matka King, expressing his heartfelt gratitude and connection to the project in a recent Instagram post. Sharing pictures from his final day on set, the actor wrote, “Matka King wrapped! Never been so immersed in a story/character for this long. It's been a great journey... You'll all get to witness it when it releases on @primevideoin. Big love to the entire crew. Missed you on the last day @nagraj_manjule sir.”

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Matka King delves into the world of a gambler rising through the ranks in post-independence Mumbai, promising a gripping and authentic narrative. Vijay’s portrayal of the central character is expected to captivate audiences, showcasing his unique ability to bring both intensity and depth to his roles.

Vijay Varma, known for his breakthrough performance in Gully Boy and subsequent roles in Darlings, Mirzapur, KaalKoot, and IC814, continues to make a mark with his versatile performances. Whether playing twisted characters or morally complex figures, Vijay’s approach to acting has earned him widespread acclaim and established him as one of the most promising talents of his generation.

With upcoming projects like Matka King and Gustaakh Ishq, Vijay is poised for a new chapter in his career, blending mainstream appeal with his commitment to delivering meaningful, impactful performances.