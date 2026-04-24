Vijay Varma's Matka King becomes 'most-watched new series in 2 years', ranks number 1 in 17 countries in opening week

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Varma's Matka King is making the right kind of noise ever since its release. Created by Abhay Koranne AND directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the series has emerged as the most-watched new scripted series on the service in the last two years and has been trending in the Top 10 across 37 countries since its launch.

Matka King ranks no 1 on OTT

The OTT giant Prime Video today announced the record-breaking success of its Original series, Matka King, which premiered worldwide on April 17. The intense drama Within a week of its premiere on the service, Matka King was trending as #1 in 17 countries worldwide.

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"At Prime Video, we remain committed to championing stories that reflect diverse slices of India, while still being universally relatable. The phenomenal success of Matka King exemplifies this vision,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “The series trended in Top 10 across 37 countries, including #1 in 17 countries in the first week of its launch. Set against the backdrop of 1960s Bombay, its compelling narrative has clearly connected with audiences and highlights the growing scale and global appeal of Indian storytelling. Vijay Varma’s performance as Brij Bhatti has been simply outstanding, creating a memorable character that joins Prime Video’s cult icons such as Kaleen Bhaiya, Srikant Tiwari, and Hathiram Chaudhary. This response reinforces our belief that powerful stories and layered characters rooted in authenticity can transcend boundaries and connect with viewers across geographies."

ALSO READ: Matka King celeb review: Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal bowled over by Vijay Varma’s performance!

Celebs reviewing Matka King

Matka King has managed to impress the audiences and celebrities alike. After receiving praise from Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the appreciation wave has now extended further with actor Sunny Deol, Rohit Bose Roy and Alia Bhatt heaping their praises on the series.

ALSO READ: Real story behind Vijay Varma’s Matka King: Meet Ratan Khatri, Karachi-born man who rose from refugee to Mumbai’s gambling king

Meet Matka King Cast

The series is headlined by Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti, alongside Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in lead roles, with Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethiya, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini in pivotal roles.

What is Matka King's story, plot

Set in the fast-changing Bombay of the 1960s, Matka King follows Brij Bhatti, an enterprising cotton trader who introduces ‘Matka’, an honest gambling system that transforms an elite pastime into a nationwide phenomenon.

The original series is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani, and Ashish Aryan under the banner of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Entertainment.