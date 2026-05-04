Vijay wins big as Kajal Aggarwal, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Deverakonda hail TVK’s election success

Chennai: Vijay Deverakonda, Sivakarthikeyan, Kajal Aggarwal and many other South film industry celebrities extended their heartfelt congratulations to the actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay after the counting trends in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections showed his party leading 99 constituencies and won 10 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, according to ECI results at 5 pm.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is known for her films like 'Magadheera', 'Arya 2', and 'Singham' congratulated Vijay on his impressive lead in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, describing it as a "spectacular and resounding victory" for the actor.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026: Vijay's father calls his mother 'the first fan of Vijay' as they celebrate TVK's historic lead

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Taking to her X handle, Kajal wrote, "Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maari and today, the people have echoed it back with absolute conviction. Heartiest congratulations to Vijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and the unwavering love people have for you."

Heartiest congratulations to @actorvijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and the unwavering love people have for you.



The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken—loud, clear, and with immense pride. This… pic.twitter.com/XVhg0aYt1r — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 4, 2026

She added, "The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken-loud, clear, and with immense pride. This isn't just a win, it's a celebration of a deep, powerful connection with millions. Wishing you great strength and success as you step into this inspiring new chapter. May you bring the change so many are hoping for. Congratulations once again on this phenomenal achievement!"

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who shared the screen with Vijay in the film 'Greatest of all Time', congratulated the actor for creating a "huge impact" in the electoral contest of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026.

"Congratulations to Vijay sir for creating such a huge impact among the people in his very first electoral contest and achieving this victory. It's an added joy that you hail from the film industry, and best wishes for your public service to shine, sir," wrote Sivakarthikeyan.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar extended her best wishes to her 'Sarkar' co-star Thalapathy Vijay, calling his probable victory a necessary "change" in Tamil Nadu politics.

"Oru Viral Puratchi.. Whistle Podu..!!! Vijay woohoooooo!!! The people have spoken, so many have tried for decades, but you have proved that if the people want the power is theirs, looking forward to change and prosperity of our tamilians, congratulationssss!!" wrote Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Oru Viral Puratchi.. Whistle Podu..!!! @actorvijay woohooooooo… !!! The people have spoken.. so many have tried for decades.. but you have proved that if the people want the power is theirs..looking forward to change and prosperity of our tamilians.. congratulationssss..!!!!… pic.twitter.com/fgleEVqjX1 — (@varusarath5) May 4, 2026

Actor Vijay Deverakonda took to his X handle to express his happiness on the lead maintained by Thalapathy Vijay's party TVK in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, as per the Election Commission's website.

"And NEW Actor Vijay garu. My Admiration and congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for turning up so strongly to vote and take a stand for themselves. Wishing all the people of TN and the new CM all prosperity and collective growth. Excited to see this new Phase and Face of Tamil Politics," wrote Vijay Deverakonda.

And NEW :)@actorvijay garu



My Admiration and congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for turning up so strongly to vote and take a stand for themselves.



Wishing all the people of TN and the new CM all prosperity and collective growth. Excited to see this new Phase and Face… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 4, 2026

Actress and politician Hema Malini compared Thalapathy Vijay's performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections to that of prior actor-turned-politicians MGR and Jayalalitha. She called him the "probable new CM of Tamil Nadu," while lauding the TVK's lead in the elections.

"Puducherry has seen another BJP repeat victory, which goes to prove that good governance carries the party to success! As for Tamil Nadu, the state has veered away from Dravidian supremacy, which had ruled the state for many years. The youth have voted in hordes for the new first-time political star, the recent film star turned politician, Joseph Vijay. This was a tsunami, completely unexpected, which swept through the state which has seen the rule of film personalities MGR and Jayalalitha earlier. I wish Vijay good luck in his new role - most probably that of the new CM of Tamil Nadu!," wrote Hema Malini on her X handle.

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar also lauded Thalapathy Vijay's performance, writing, "Congrats Vijay. This is huge. And a historical victory never before never after."

Congrats @TVKVijayHQ na . This is huge . And a historical victory never before never after @actorvijay — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) May 4, 2026

The actor Chiyaan Vikram called Thalapathy Vijay's performance "historic."

Making a remarkable electoral debut, Vijay established himself as the true "Jana Nayagan" of Tamil Nadu. His party was leading in 99 constituencies and won 10 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, according to ECI results at 5 pm.

Vijay is likely to seek support from smaller parties to reach the halfway mark of 118 seats. Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift in Tamil Nadu, which has seen power alternating between the alliances led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).